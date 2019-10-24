Brazilian President Bolsonaro to Start 3-Day Visit to China

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will start his first state visit to China on Thursday, which will last for three days.

During the visit, the Brazilian leader is scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss bilateral relations.

He will also attend several bilateral economic events.

China is Brazil's largest trading partner. However, during his election campaign last year, Bolsonaro expressed dissatisfaction with Chinese acquisitions of Brazilian commodities, energy and infrastructure companies.