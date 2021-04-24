UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Health Regulator To Decide On Sputnik V Import Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 07:00 AM

Brazil's Health Regulator to Decide on Sputnik V Import Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency Anvisa says it will make a decision on permitting the import of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Monday.

The decision will be made after Anvisa holds a meeting of the Collegiate board on April 26, to assess the received requests from states and municipalities for the import of Sputnik V, the regulator said on Friday.

Earlier this month, governors of Brazil's northeastern states announced their intention to appeal to the Supreme Court if they did not receive a response from Anvisa on the delays in import approval of Russia's Sputnik V. On April 13, Supreme Judge Ricardo Lewandowski gave Anvisa until the end of this month to decide on the import of Sputnik V doses.

A team of Anvisa experts that are currently on a visit in Russia, collecting data at a Sputnik V production facility, is expected to return to Brazil this Saturday.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute. The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries worldwide.

According to an interim analysis from a trial published in The Lancet medical journal, the vaccine has 91.6 percent efficacy. Meanwhile, the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have reported that Sputnik V has 97.6 percent efficacy.

Related Topics

Supreme Court World Import Russia Visit Brazil April August 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

7 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

6 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

6 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

7 hours ago

Cyprus to Enter Strict COVID-19 Lockdown From Mond ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.