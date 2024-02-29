Georgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday urged the world to "act rapidly" on Haiti, at a Caribbean summit where political agreements were announced on a possible way forward for the crisis-torn nation.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, has been in turmoil for years with armed gangs taking over parts of the country and unleashing brutal violence that has left its economy and public health system in tatters.

In recent weeks, the country has also been engulfed in widespread unrest as thousands of people took to the streets to demand Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down in line with a political agreement forged in December 2022.

"In Haiti we need to act quickly to alleviate the suffering of a population torn apart by tragedy," Lula said in an address to a summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Georgetown, Guyana.

On Tuesday, the UN launched an appeal for $674 million for humanitarian projects in Haiti, where 45 percent of the population is now food insecure.

In January alone, more than 1,100 people were killed, injured or kidnapped, according to the UN.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, told reporters "we have made a lot of progress" in talks at the CARICOM summit, and Henry had "committed to serve as an honest broker and to share power."

Under a deal concluded in December 2022, more than a year after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haiti was supposed to hold elections and Henry cede power to newly elected officials by February 7, 2024.

But he has remained in power, and an aide has said the prime minister intended to form a government of national unity.

A power-sharing arrangement could enter into force "within a short period of time," said Browne.

It is not the first time, however, that Henry has made a similar promise. The last time was on January 1, in a speech to mark Haiti's 220th independence anniversary.

Asked about an election date, Browne said it could be set "possibly within the next 12 months."