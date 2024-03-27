Open Menu

BRI-backed Economic Zone In Cambodia Reports 38.3 Pct Trade Growth During January-February Period

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

BRI-backed economic zone in Cambodia reports 38.3 pct trade growth during January-February period

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The value of imports and exports passing through the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ) in Cambodia hit 628 million U.S. Dollars in the first two months of 2024, up 38.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023, the zone operator said in a news release.

Jointly ventured by Chinese and Cambodian investors, the SSEZ is a flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The growth indicates that the SSEZ is one of the key catalysts for Cambodia's development," the news release said.

Since the start of 2024, the 11-square-km SSEZ had attracted eight new enterprises, bringing the total number of the enterprises in the zone to 188 so far, with more than 30,000 jobs created, it added.

Neak Chandarith, director of the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center, said Wednesday that the SSEZ is situated near the deep-water Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, which is very convenient for trade exchange between Cambodia and the rest of the world.

"This economic zone has contributed to boosting Cambodia's economic growth and creating a lot of jobs for local people," he told Xinhua.

