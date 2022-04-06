UrduPoint.com

Bulgarian Gov't Mulls Proposal To Declare Russian Ambassador Persona Non Grata - Reports

The Bulgarian government is discussing lawmakers' proposal to declare Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova persona non grata, media reported on Wednesday, citing Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev

The Democratic Bulgaria alliance demanded earlier this month that the Russian ambassador be expelled from the country in connection with the provocation in Ukraine's Bucha.

According to Vassilev, the cabinet can voice its stance on the matter later on Wednesday, the Nova broadcaster reported.

