Open Menu

Burkina Faso Expels French Diplomats For 'subversive Activities'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for 'subversive activities'

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Burkina Faso has expelled three French diplomats for "subversive activities", according to a foreign ministry note seen by AFP on Thursday, in a further sign of mounting tensions between the African state and its former colonial master.

The three were declared "persona non grata" and told to leave the country in 48 hours, said a foreign ministry note dated Tuesday that was sent to the French embassy.

According to the Burkina ministry, the diplomats are Gwenaelle Habouzit, Herve Fournier and Guillaume Reisacher.

The French foreign ministry in Paris did not immediately comment on the expulsions.

Since coming to power in a September 2022 coup, the junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore has distanced the West African nation from France, which ruled the country until 1960.

The French ambassador was withdrawn after the takeover, Burkina Faso cancelled a 1961 military accord between the two countries, ordered a withdrawal of French troops and turned increasingly to Russia for security support.

A number of French media outlets have been banned, while Russia has also agreed to build a nuclear power station for the African country.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear France Paris Burkina Faso September Media From

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

2 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

16 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

16 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World