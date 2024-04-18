Burkina Faso Expels French Diplomats For 'subversive Activities'
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Burkina Faso has expelled three French diplomats for "subversive activities", according to a foreign ministry note seen by AFP on Thursday, in a further sign of mounting tensions between the African state and its former colonial master.
The three were declared "persona non grata" and told to leave the country in 48 hours, said a foreign ministry note dated Tuesday that was sent to the French embassy.
According to the Burkina ministry, the diplomats are Gwenaelle Habouzit, Herve Fournier and Guillaume Reisacher.
The French foreign ministry in Paris did not immediately comment on the expulsions.
Since coming to power in a September 2022 coup, the junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore has distanced the West African nation from France, which ruled the country until 1960.
The French ambassador was withdrawn after the takeover, Burkina Faso cancelled a 1961 military accord between the two countries, ordered a withdrawal of French troops and turned increasingly to Russia for security support.
A number of French media outlets have been banned, while Russia has also agreed to build a nuclear power station for the African country.
