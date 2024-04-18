Burkina Faso Expels Three French Diplomats For 'subversive Activities'
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Burkina Faso has expelled three French diplomats for "subversive activities", according to a foreign ministry note seen by AFP on Thursday.
The three were declared "persona non grata" and told to leave the country in 48 hours, the foreign ministry said in a note dated Tuesday that was sent to the French embassy.
Since coming to power in a September 2022 coup, the junta has distanced the West African nation from France, which ruled the country until 1960. It has cancelled a 1961 military accord between the two countries and the French ambassador was withdrawn after the coup.
On December 1, four French officials were arrested, charged and imprisoned in the capital Ouagadougou, according to a French source.
The Burkinabe authorities said they were intelligence agents but the French source said they were IT support staff.
The four are now under house arrest, according to Burkina security sources.
In December 2022, Ouagadougou expelled two French nationals working for a Burkina Faso company for alleged espionage.
France has ended anti-jihadist military missions in Mali and Burkina Faso and more recently began to withdraw forces from Niger -- all three countries where juntas are now ruling after coups.
Burkina Faso has increasingly turned to Russia, Mali and Niger for security assistance.
Recent Stories
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
More Stories From World
-
Chinese scientists identify how neurons in mammals encode time1 minute ago
-
UN says solutions exist to rapidly ease debt burden of poor nations1 minute ago
-
China's general aviation manufacturing industry burgeons1 minute ago
-
Chinese shares close mixed Thursday1 minute ago
-
Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupts, causes tsunami threat21 minutes ago
-
Karsten Warholm: from local street race to world record31 minutes ago
-
Minister of Economy and Planning meets with Armenian Foreign Minister31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's Olympic hero Beleniuk hopes for Russia-free Games41 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills one in east Ukraine41 minutes ago
-
Englishmen abroad: Kane relishes Champions League duel with Bellingham41 minutes ago
-
5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Fiji Islands Region41 minutes ago
-
Two arrested in Germany for allegedly spying for Russia1 hour ago