Calm restored in Iran after days of protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Calm has been restored in Iran after days of protests following the government's decision to ration subsidized gasoline and increase its prices, semi-official FARS News Agency reported Wednesday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Calm has been restored in Iran after days of protests following the government 's decision to ration subsidized gasoline and increase its prices , semi-official FARS news Agency reported Wednesday.

Reports from different provinces said that calm and tranquility has been restored after four days of protests, some of which turned to be violence, since Friday, according to the report.

In a number of provinces, which witnessed the severest violence, only "a few cases of sporadic acts of sabotage" took place during the past night, it said.

Large number of police and security forces were deployed in sensitive parts of the cities and towns to ensure security for people's daily life.

On Tuesday, Iran's Judiciary Spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili also announced that calm was restored in the country.

"Thanks to the leader's remarks, the efforts by the security and law enforcement police forces and people's vigilance who separated their path from the ill-wishers and violence-seekers, calm has been restored in the country," Esmaili was quoted by FARS as saying.According to media reports, some 1,000 people were arrested across the country.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said on Sunday that it had identified several rioters who misused the recent protests against the gasoline price hikes to destroy public and private properties.