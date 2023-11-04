Open Menu

Cambodia Inaugurates Famed Angkor Wat Temple's Western Causeway

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Cambodia inaugurates famed Angkor Wat temple's western causeway

Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Cambodia inaugurated the western causeway of the famed Angkor Wat temple in the Angkor Archeological Park here on Saturday after 19 years of restoration.

King Norodom Sihamoni, along with Prime Minister Hun Manet, attended the inauguration ceremony of the causeway leading to the main gate of the Angkor Wat in the west.

The 192-meter-long, 11.6-meter-wide, and 4-meter-tall causeway is used as the gateway to visit the Angkor Wat, and the floating bridge south of the causeway is kept as the main exit for visitors.

Speaking at the event, Sihamoni said the preservation and strengthening of the causeway by maintaining its original form has enhanced the value of the Angkor Wat temple.

"The Angkor Wat is evidence of the rise of the pinnacle of artistic culture in the 12th century, which is widely regarded as a wonderful site and a symbol of innovation at the peak of humanity," he said, and highlighted the temple as a masterpiece and a highest symbol of king Suryavarman II during the Angkorian period in the Cambodian history.

Phoeurng Sackona, minister of culture and fine arts, said the inauguration marked another historical milestone in safeguarding and preserving the Angkor Wat. The causeway will help ease the tourist flow at the Angkor Wat, she said.

Decorated with sculptures of Naga (several-headed serpents) and Singha (lions), the causeway is made of thousands of sandstones and laterite stones.

The restoration had been undertaken by the APSARA National Authority (ANA) in cooperation with Japan's Sophia University.

Angkor Wat is one of the key temples in the 401-square-kilometer Angkor Archeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World United Nations Fine Visit Hun Naga Temple Japan Cambodia SITE Event

Recent Stories

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

50 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

59 minutes ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

1 hour ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

1 hour ago
Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

2 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

3 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand se ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Mew Zealand set 402-run target for Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World