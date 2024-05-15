Saudi Minister Of Justice Meets With Australia High Court Chief Justice
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Saudi Minister of Justice Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani met with Australia High Court Chief Justice Stephen Gageler on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit of Supreme Courts and Constitutional Courts, held in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.
The two sides discussed issues of common interest, including ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the judicial fields.
