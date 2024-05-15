Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Riyadh Municipality concludes participation in the Saudi Giga projects 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Saudi Giga Projects 2024 and the middle East summit 2024 concluded in Riyadh this evening.

During the first session of the conference entitled “The Saudi Giga Projects 2024,” the assistant undersecretary for specific projects in the secretariat, Eng. Mohammed Al-Wabli, gave an account on the “distinctive projects in Riyadh,” highlighting the efforts of the major environmental and urban projects throughout the city. He cast light on the role of Riyadh Municipality in achieving economic and social impact, improving the quality of life and the urban landscape in the city.

Riyadh Municipality, the official sponsor of the event, highlighted in a distinguished pavilion on the sidelines of the conference its efforts in managing and dealing with Saudi Giga Projects in Riyadh, showcasing its tools for dealing with these projects through digital transformation, business intelligence, and data analysis.

The conference was held in the presence of many government agencies and the participation of real-estate developers, contractors, consultants, and suppliers. At Riyadh Municipality’s pavilion, they were briefed on the city's most prominent development plans and qualitative practices in dealing with major projects in the city, making it an attractive smart city, and raising the quality of life for its community, through many innovative technologies and initiatives.

Qualitative services are provided to the population through communication channels and smart applications that empower the community and partners, with ease, anywhere and anytime, to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in making the city of Riyadh a modern model for cities.

