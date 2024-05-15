Open Menu

Minister Of Finance Concludes Participation In Qatar Economic Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Minister of Finance concludes participation in Qatar Economic Forum

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan concluded his participation in the fourth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, taking place from May 14 to 16 in Doha.

In a panel discussion titled “Reshaping middle East Economies,” Al-Jadaan highlighted the economic diversification efforts in the Kingdom in light of Saudi Vision 2030 that contributed to an increase in non-oil revenues, a reduction in the unemployment rate, and doubling of women’s participation in the labor market.

He also said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are heading to a sustainable and diversified economy that backs the private sector and empowers youth, stressing that the GCC countries are committed to implementing structural reforms that enhance their economic growth and attract investments to the region.

The forum gathered decision makers and leaders of the government and private sectors from around the world to discuss the economic challenges and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa region.

