- Home
- World
- Adopting 4th Industrial Revolution technologies fundamental for achieving industrial transformation, ..
Adopting 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies Fundamental For Achieving Industrial Transformation, Alkhorayef Says
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef emphasized during his participation in the GREAT Futures Initiative Conference that adopting fourth Industrial Revolution technologies is a fundamental pillar for achieving industrial transformation in the Kingdom.
The minister said this is due to their importance in increasing production, fostering innovation, and enabling entirely new business models. He noted that these technologies have become more accessible and affordable, and their widespread adoption will directly fuel economic growth.
Alkhorayef's remarks came during his participation with British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch in a roundtable discussion titled "Accelerating Industrial Progress.” The conference is being hosted by the Kingdom as part of the initiatives of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council.
Alkhorayef emphasized that transitioning from heavy reliance on low-skilled labor to adopting modern manufacturing technologies requires developing the workforce and equipping them with a set of new and more advanced skills.
He said this is essential to keep pace with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), big data, fifth-generation technologies, and the internet of things (IoT).
The minister emphasized that investing in human capital development is a fundamental pillar for enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the Kingdom. He noted that the ministry has trained over 50,000 employees in vital fields in collaboration with the private sector.
Alkhorayef believes new initiatives such as the National Industrial Academy, the National Automotive and Vehicle Academy, and the Porsche academy will significantly contribute to supplying the industrial sector with a qualified and highly efficient national workforce.
Recent Stories
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index finishes with small gains5 minutes ago
-
Riyadh Municipality concludes participation in the Saudi Giga projects 202415 minutes ago
-
Blinken vows US will back Ukraine till security 'guaranteed'25 minutes ago
-
'We will never register': Georgia NGOs vow to defy repressive law25 minutes ago
-
Minister of Finance concludes participation in Qatar Economic Forum25 minutes ago
-
Cannes gets rolling with strong day for women on screen45 minutes ago
-
Haaland double puts Man City on brink of Premier League history45 minutes ago
-
Brazil government announces Petrobras chief dismissed55 minutes ago
-
One person shot dead in New Caledonia unrest: official1 hour ago
-
For some residents of Mexico's Cancun, beach seems world away1 hour ago
-
US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes1 hour ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing2 hours ago