Cambodia Records Nearly 5 Mln Air Passengers In First 10 Months Of 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Cambodia has registered nearly 5 million air travelers in the first 10 months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 21 percent, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha said international and domestic airlines had operated almost 50,000 flights to the kingdom's three international airports during the January-October period of this year, a yearly rise of 14 percent.

He added that the Southeast Asian country also reported a 37 percent increase in air cargo volume to over 63,000 tonnes during the first 10 months of this year.

Chanserey Vutha expressed confidence that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI), which was put into use in November 2023, would help attract more international airlines and passengers to Cambodia.

"We hope the airport will attract new international airlines to operate direct flights to Siem Reap province, the home of the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park," he told Xinhua.

With a 3,600-meter runway, the SAI is a 4E-level international airport capable of handling the landing of almost all kinds of aircraft from across the world, he added.

