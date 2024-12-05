Cambodia Records Nearly 5 Mln Air Passengers In First 10 Months Of 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Cambodia has registered nearly 5 million air travelers in the first 10 months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 21 percent, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
State Secretariat of Civil Aviation's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Sinn Chanserey Vutha said international and domestic airlines had operated almost 50,000 flights to the kingdom's three international airports during the January-October period of this year, a yearly rise of 14 percent.
He added that the Southeast Asian country also reported a 37 percent increase in air cargo volume to over 63,000 tonnes during the first 10 months of this year.
Chanserey Vutha expressed confidence that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI), which was put into use in November 2023, would help attract more international airlines and passengers to Cambodia.
"We hope the airport will attract new international airlines to operate direct flights to Siem Reap province, the home of the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park," he told Xinhua.
With a 3,600-meter runway, the SAI is a 4E-level international airport capable of handling the landing of almost all kinds of aircraft from across the world, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From World
-
South Korean president clings to power after martial law U-turn5 minutes ago
-
Presidential vote seen as referendum on Romania's European future5 minutes ago
-
Germany's factory orders fall in October15 minutes ago
-
Mystery, volatility, Trump: the Bitcoin phenomenon15 minutes ago
-
Heat embarrass Lakers, Hawks end Bucks' NBA winning streak15 minutes ago
-
5.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran15 minutes ago
-
SFJ launches 'Kill Modi Politics' campaign In UK15 minutes ago
-
Boland back with pride at stake for Australia in 2nd India Test15 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior wins first place for best security awareness films36 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning receives EFQM 4-star recognition56 minutes ago
-
Saudi badminton team wins 10 medals at Africa Air Badminton Championships1 hour ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs1 hour ago