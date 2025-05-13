Open Menu

Romanian Students Earn Seven Medals At 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Romanian students earn seven medals at 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Romanian students who participated in the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Saudi Arabia, achieved an outstanding performance by winning seven medals - two gold, two silver, and three bronze - as well as an honourable mention, as Romania participated in the competition as guest country, the Ministry of education and Research (MEC) announced.

'Two gold medals, two silver, three bronze, and one honourable mention for our country at the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad, where Romania participated as a guest. Congratulations to: Ionut Stan, International Theoretical High school of Informatics Bucharest - gold medal; Felix Tudose, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - gold medal; Mendel Mendesohn, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - silver medal; Bogdan Ciocarlan, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - silver medal; Mircea Rebengiuc, 'Tudor Vianu' National College of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Andrei Vila, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Ioana Stanoiu, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Teodor Ionescu, 'Mihai Viteazul' National College Bucharest - honourable mention,' reads a message posted by MEC on its Facebook page.

The Romanian team was led by Prof. Dr. Delia Davidescu from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sebastian Popescu from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi. The competition, now in its 25th edition, was held in Dhahran, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 208 contestants from 28 countries (27 from the Asia-Pacific region and Romania as a guest country).

Recent Stories

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

17 minutes ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

40 minutes ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

6 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

13 hours ago
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

15 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

15 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

15 hours ago
 Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

Chinese academic delegation visits NLPD

15 hours ago
 Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister ..

Pakistan achieves success on all fronts: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World