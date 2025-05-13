Romanian students earn seven medals at 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Romanian students who participated in the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad, held in Saudi Arabia, achieved an outstanding performance by winning seven medals - two gold, two silver, and three bronze - as well as an honourable mention, as Romania participated in the competition as guest country, the Ministry of education and Research (MEC) announced.

'Two gold medals, two silver, three bronze, and one honourable mention for our country at the 2025 Asian Physics Olympiad, where Romania participated as a guest. Congratulations to: Ionut Stan, International Theoretical High school of Informatics Bucharest - gold medal; Felix Tudose, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - gold medal; Mendel Mendesohn, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - silver medal; Bogdan Ciocarlan, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - silver medal; Mircea Rebengiuc, 'Tudor Vianu' National College of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Andrei Vila, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Ioana Stanoiu, International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest - bronze medal; Teodor Ionescu, 'Mihai Viteazul' National College Bucharest - honourable mention,' reads a message posted by MEC on its Facebook page.

The Romanian team was led by Prof. Dr. Delia Davidescu from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics Bucharest and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sebastian Popescu from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi. The competition, now in its 25th edition, was held in Dhahran, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the participation of 208 contestants from 28 countries (27 from the Asia-Pacific region and Romania as a guest country).