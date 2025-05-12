99 % Pakistani Pilgrims In Makkah Received Nusuk Cards: Director Hajj Makkah
Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Director Hajj Makkah Azizullah Khan said on Monday that Nusuk Cards have been issued to almost 99 percent of Pakistani pilgrims who have arrived in the holy city of Makkah.
Sharing details with APP, he said that out of approximately 25,000 pilgrims, only 213 have yet to receive their Nusuk Cards, while the rest have already collected their cards.
"In the past, pilgrims typically received their Nusuk Cards just one or two days before Hajj," he said. "However, thanks to the efforts of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, the process has been streamlined to facilitate the guests of Allah Almighty."
He said that the Hajj Mission continues to address various concerns of pilgrims, including those related to transport service providers, food vendors, healthcare, and issues pertaining to Saudi Hajj and Umrah authorities.
The Director said that dedicated sections have been established to oversee food, health, and transport arrangements, ensuring that intending pilgrims receive prompt and efficient facilitation.
To ensure the well-being of pilgrims, the Director said the Pakistan Hajj Mission has selected 21 catering companies through a transparent bidding process to provide quality meals during their stay in the holy city.
As part of the Ministry's commitment to delivering the safest and healthiest food, a rigorous approval and monitoring process has been implemented, he said and added that a nine-member committee finalized the selection of catering companies after a thorough evaluation.
He said this stringent oversight is part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring careful preparation and execution. Designated officials have been stationed in the kitchens of the selected companies to monitor the entire process—from meal storage to transportation in refrigerated units—up to delivery at pilgrims' residences, he remarked.
Under the government Hajj scheme, around 39,000 pilgrims will be airlifted directly to Madinah, while the remaining will travel to Makkah, he informed.
In response to a question, Azizullah Khan said that the Hajj Mission has made historic improvements in facilities this year, particularly during the five key days of Hajj in Mashair, from 8 to 12 Zilhaj. Traditional mattresses have been replaced with sofa-cum-beds, tents upgraded with gypsum board walls, and air conditioners added alongside existing air coolers. Elevated luggage storage racks have also been introduced to enhance comfort, he said.
He said that the pilgrims in Mina will receive meals five times a day—three freshly prepared and two packaged.
He also commended the state news agency for providing timely and up-to-date information to the people of Pakistan about hajj related information and the arrangements made by the Hajj Mission.
