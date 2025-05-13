Google Updates Its Logo For The First Time In A Decade
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:48 PM
Updated version of logo features a new color pattern within single-letter “G”, which now displays a more fluid blend of Google’s signature colors—red, yellow, green and blue
CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) The Tech giant Google on Tuesday introduced a subtle redesign to its iconic logo for the first time in nearly a decade, making noticeable changes to the stylized letter “G” that appears across its platforms and apps.
The updated version of the logo features a new color pattern within the single-letter “G”, which now displays a more fluid blend of Google’s signature colors—red, yellow, green and blue.
Previously, the colors appeared in distinct segments but the new design creates a seamless transition that gives a rainbow-like effect.
According to international tech reports, the redesigned logo first appeared in the Google 16.8 beta app for Android, signaling a gradual rollout across the company’s products.
However, Google has not yet confirmed whether the updated design will be applied to the full six-letter “Google” logo or extended to its other major services such as Chrome, Maps, or Gmail.
