Open Menu

Google Updates Its Logo For The First Time In A Decade

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 13, 2025 | 02:48 PM

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

Updated version of logo features a new color pattern within single-letter “G”, which now displays a more fluid blend of Google’s signature colors—red, yellow, green and blue

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13rd, 2025) The Tech giant Google on Tuesday introduced a subtle redesign to its iconic logo for the first time in nearly a decade, making noticeable changes to the stylized letter “G” that appears across its platforms and apps.

The updated version of the logo features a new color pattern within the single-letter “G”, which now displays a more fluid blend of Google’s signature colors—red, yellow, green and blue.

Previously, the colors appeared in distinct segments but the new design creates a seamless transition that gives a rainbow-like effect.

According to international tech reports, the redesigned logo first appeared in the Google 16.8 beta app for Android, signaling a gradual rollout across the company’s products.

However, Google has not yet confirmed whether the updated design will be applied to the full six-letter “Google” logo or extended to its other major services such as Chrome, Maps, or Gmail.

Related Topics

Google

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

22 minutes ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

30 minutes ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

55 minutes ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 hour ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

6 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

14 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

15 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

15 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

15 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

15 hours ago

More Stories From Technology