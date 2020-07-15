UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia Sees 70 Pct Drop In Malaria Cases In H1, 2020

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

Cambodia sees 70 pct drop in malaria cases in H1, 2020

Cambodia reported 4,540 cases of malaria in the first half of 2020, a 70 percent drop from 15,165 over the same period last year, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Wednesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Cambodia reported 4,540 cases of malaria in the first half of 2020, a 70 percent drop from 15,165 over the same period last year, Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Wednesday.

"Cambodia has seen no death from malaria since 2018, meaning that the country has achieved zero death from malaria three years earlier than the target," he said in a press release.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne infectious disease, which is often found in rainy seasons and mostly happens in forest and mountainous provinces.

Bunheng said to avoid being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitos, people living in malaria-prone areas should sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets all the time.

Huy Rekol, director of the National Center for Parasitology, Entomology and Malaria Control, said that Cambodia is committed to eliminating malaria by 2025.

To achieve that, the Southeast Asian nation needs a budget of approximately 140 million U.S. Dollars for the next five years, he added.

Malaria diagnostic tests and treatment are very effective in Cambodia, Rekol said, adding that Artesunate-Mefloquine, or ASMQ, is efficacious against malaria.

Related Topics

Budget Same Cambodia 2018 2020 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saudi Spac ..

2 minutes ago

UNA Forum: Al-Othaimeen Reviews OIC's Efforts in s ..

8 minutes ago

Tunisia’s Boubakri and Frenchwoman Georges to ta ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

15 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

23 minutes ago

13,583 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.