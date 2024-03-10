Open Menu

Cambodia's Rice Export Down 7.2 Pct In First 2 Months Of 2024

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) -- Cambodia had exported 90,153 tons of milled rice in the first two months of 2024, down 7.2 percent from 97,153 tons over the same period 2023, said a Cambodia Rice Federation's report released on Saturday.

The country earned a total revenue of 65.4 million U.S. Dollars from the export of the commodity during the January-February period this year, also down 9.9 percent from 72.6 million dollars over the same period 2023, the report said.

The Southeast Asian country's rice had been shipped to 50 countries and regions by 40 exporters, it added.

According to the report, Cambodia exported 11,083 tons of milled rice to China in the first two months of this year, making the gross revenue of 6.81 million dollars.

Rice varieties the kingdom exported included fragrant rice, white rice, parboiled rice, and organic rice.

Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said recently that Cambodia is seeking new markets for its rice, mainly targeting countries that have free trade agreements with the kingdom.

