Cambodia's Trade With Fellow ASEAN Member States Up 18.6 Pct In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) -- Cambodia's trade with its fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states hit 4.32 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter of 2024, up 18.6 percent from 3.64 billion dollars over the same period 2023, said a report from the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.
The kingdom exported products worth 1.77 billion dollars to other ASEAN countries during the January-March period this year, up 33 percent from 1.33 billion dollars over the same period 2023, the report said.
Meanwhile, the country's import from ASEAN was valued at 2.
55 billion dollars, up 10.3 percent from 2.31 billion dollars, it added.
Cambodia's three largest trading partners in ASEAN are Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, the report said.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said the kingdom stood as a vibrant partner within the ASEAN.
"Cambodia's strategic membership in key regional and global trade agreements, including ASEAN and the World Trade Organization (WTO), positions it as a highly integrated player within the dynamic global market," he said in a speech at a Cambodia-ASEAN business forum in Phnom Penh earlier this month.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From World
-
China's coal-rich Shanxi Province sees coal output fall 18.9 pct in Q17 minutes ago
-
China awards medals to Shenzhou-16 astronauts7 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher7 minutes ago
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits Volcano Islands, Japan Region --8 minutes ago
-
SpaceX launches 23 more Starlink internet satellites into space8 minutes ago
-
Norway's wealth fund posts $107 bln first quarter gain17 minutes ago
-
'Human-induced' climate change behind deadly Sahel heatwave: study18 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation18 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills two in east Ukraine28 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid survival instincts pulling them towards glory37 minutes ago
-
Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for 'subversive activities'37 minutes ago
-
Beach offers rare respite for war-weary Gazans38 minutes ago