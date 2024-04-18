PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) -- Cambodia's trade with its fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states hit 4.32 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter of 2024, up 18.6 percent from 3.64 billion dollars over the same period 2023, said a report from the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

The kingdom exported products worth 1.77 billion dollars to other ASEAN countries during the January-March period this year, up 33 percent from 1.33 billion dollars over the same period 2023, the report said.

Meanwhile, the country's import from ASEAN was valued at 2.

55 billion dollars, up 10.3 percent from 2.31 billion dollars, it added.

Cambodia's three largest trading partners in ASEAN are Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore, the report said.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has said the kingdom stood as a vibrant partner within the ASEAN.

"Cambodia's strategic membership in key regional and global trade agreements, including ASEAN and the World Trade Organization (WTO), positions it as a highly integrated player within the dynamic global market," he said in a speech at a Cambodia-ASEAN business forum in Phnom Penh earlier this month.