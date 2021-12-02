Canada Joins US, EU, UK in Imposing Sanctions Against Belarus

Canada has joined the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom in imposing new sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities, the joint statement said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Canada has joined the United States, the EU and the United Kingdom in imposing new sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities, the joint statement said on Thursday.

"Today, in response to the continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, the disregard for international norms and the repeated acts of repression, we have again taken coordinated sanctions action against certain individuals and entities," the statement said.

The signatories urged Minsk to halt "'its orchestrating of irregular migration" across its borders with the EU.

"Those -in Belarus or in third countries - who facilitate illegal crossing of the EU's external borders should know this comes at a substantial cost," they said.

The statement also calls on Belarus to release about 900 political prisoners immediately and without any conditions. "The regime should promptly enter into comprehensive and genuine political dialogue with representatives of the democratic opposition and civil society, facilitated by the OSCE, leading to new, free and fair presidential elections under international observation," it added.