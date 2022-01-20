UrduPoint.com

Canada Stands With Ukraine, Supports Dialogue Through Diplomatic Channels - Top Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Canada supports Ukraine and, at the same time, is in favor of dialogue with Russia via all diplomatic channels, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Canada supports Ukraine and, at the same time, is in favor of dialogue with Russia via all diplomatic channels, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

"Canada stands with Ukraine, and Canada also believes that diplomatic dialogue must further be pursued through all diplomatic channels. Allies are united on the question, and it is fundamental for me and for our government to be here and continue these conversations," Joly said at a press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

On Wednesday, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand and her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, held a virtual meeting to discuss "Russia's ongoing aggressive and destabilizing actions" near its borders with Ukraine.

Anand also informed Reznikov about her recent contacts with NATO allies and other partners.

Western countries and Kiev have recently accused Russia of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that the goal of such speculations is "to create an information cover for preparing their own large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature" in Ukraine. Russia's suspicions are substantiated by the fact that the UK and Canada transferred weapons and instructors to Ukraine, according to the spokeswoman.

