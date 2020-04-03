UrduPoint.com
Canada Will Not Be Able To Repatriate All Citizens Abroad - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Some of the Canadians stranded abroad will not be able to return home while the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rages on, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, despite our very best efforts, it will most likely not be possible to ensure the return of all Canadians who wish to come home" Champagne said during the cabinet ministers' daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada's top diplomat highlighted that amid the global pandemic the government has embarked on the largest repatriation effort in peace-time history, bringing home thousands of nationals and permanent residents, on more than 40 flights from approximately 30 countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canadians aboard the coronavirus-stricken Zaandam cruise ship, expected to dock in Florida shortly, will be airlifted back to Canada via a chartered flight.

In the past, some Canadians have expressed a sense of being abandoned by their government. Last month Iranian Canadian advocates said that upwards of 700 Canadians were stranded in one of the world's most prominent coronavirus hotspots.

There has also been sparse information for Canadians working and living abroad. In both instances, Global Affairs Canada did not respond to Sputnik's request for comment.

On March 16, Trudeau announced that Canada would bar entry to nearly all foreign citizens, with US citizens being the exception until it was announced that all non-essential travel between the neighboring countries would be halted as of Friday, March 20 at midnight.

