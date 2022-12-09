Canadian Ambassador to Russia Summoned to Foreign Ministry on Friday - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned �Canadian Ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire over the situation with the Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov.

Last week, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov was frequently summoned to the Canadian Foreign Ministry over comments on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's characterization of the Holodomor - a Soviet famine during the 1930s.

"On December 9th, the Canadian Ambassador to Moscow, Alison Leclair, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry for a demarche over the fact that Oleg Stepanov, the Russian Ambassador to Ottawa, was frequently called to the Canadian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the authorities of Canada are following a Russophobic policy that goes beyond diplomatic practice.�