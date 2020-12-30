Canadian Prime Minister Expresses Support to Victims of Earthquake in Croatia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday expressed support and a readiness to help victims of a recent powerful earthquake in central Croatia.

The 6.3 magnitude quake occurred 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) away from the Croatian capital of Zagreb, at a depth of 10 kilometers, and caused widespread damage, with the city of Petrinja hit most.

Some European officials have voiced their support to the Balkan nation, pledging aid.

"Canadians stand with all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Croatia. We are with you, and we're ready to offer any assistance that may be needed to help you recover and rebuild," the Canadian government tweeted, citing the prime minister.

According to the latest data, at least 7 people were killed due to the earthquake, while the rescue operations are underway.