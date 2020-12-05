Car Bomb Attack in Southern Afghanistan Kills 3 Police Officers - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) A car bomb explosion targeting a police checkpoint in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three law enforcement officers and injured seven more on Saturday, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told reporters.

"A car bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in southern Kandahar province. Three policemen were killed and seven others injured after a car bomb blast near the police checkpoint in the central area of Arghistan district," Barakzai said.

The police spokesman specified that the blast hit the district's central Sipanzo area.