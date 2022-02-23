(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) President of the Central African Republic (car) Faustin-Archange Touadera said he believes Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) will save lives and prevent violence.

"I think that this decision will undoubtedly save lives and prevent a lot of violence. According to our analysis, this decision is aimed at saving people's lives," Touadera told Sputnik.

"This decision is supported by many because it is aimed at avoiding violence and the loss of human lives," he said.