Cargo With Belarusian Fertilizers Worth $20Mln Arrested In Ukraine - State Bureau

May 26, 2022

Rail cars filled with mineral fertilizers belonging to a Belarusian company and worth $20 million were arrested in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Rail cars filled with mineral fertilizers belonging to a Belarusian company and worth $20 million were arrested in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on Wednesday.

"SBI officers found 188 wagons with mineral fertilizers on the territory of a seaport in Mykolaiv region. There were 77,000 tons of goods which belong to a Belarusian holding company. The value of the property together with Belarusian cars was about $20 million," the SBI said in a statement.

According to the bureau, all property was arrested following criminal investigation against local customs, which "contributed to the illegal movement of sanctioned goods through the customs control.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, Ukraine and its Western allies rolled out comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous officials and entities.

