Caspian Nations Agree to Work Together to Bolster Trade - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Five Caspian Sea nations agreed on Thursday to step up cooperation to bolster regional trade and cross-border investment flows.

Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan released a communique after a two-day Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow, saying they were interested in "establishing cooperation among Caspian states in order to bolster trade and mutual investments."

The five prime ministers and deputy prime ministers said that "multilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea area will allow to offset the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and international market turbulence on the economies of the Caspian states.

"

"The heads of the delegations reaffirmed their countries' commitment to the common position that recognizes the Caspian Sea as a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation and determines that all Caspian-related issues should be resolved by peaceful means and dialogue," they added.