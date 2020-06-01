UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central, South America Still Not Reached Peak Of COVID-19 Incidence - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Central, South America Still Not Reached Peak of COVID-19 Incidence - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The South and Central American regions have still not reached the COVID-19 transmission peak, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, said on Monday.

"Five of the ten countries worldwide reporting the highest number of cases of the past 24 hours are in the Americas - Brazil, the USA, Peru, Chile, and Mexico ... I would certainly characterize Central and South America, in particular, have very much become the intense zones of transmission for this virus, as we speak. And I don't believe we've reached the peak in that transmission and at this point, I cannot predict when we will," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

The WHO official noted that the organization had been seeing a progressive increase in cases on a daily basis in the region, as health systems were beginning to come under pressure across the region. Ryan added that the agency particularly concerned about Haiti, given its health system's vulnerability.

"I think we now absolutely need to focus on supporting particularly Central and South America in their response," he added.

According to the WHO Pan American Health Organization, the Americas have 2,840,714, with the death toll of 161,428.

Related Topics

USA Brazil Peru Chile Mexico Haiti

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

27 seconds ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, 22 ..

45 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept two UAVs launched by Ho ..

1 hour ago

PM urges nation to follow SOPs for gradually openi ..

2 hours ago

No area is Corona free: Summary presented to Punja ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.