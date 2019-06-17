Chadian Insurgent Leader Detained in France for Alleged War Crimes in Sudan - Reports

(@imziishan)

The leader of one of the most powerful insurgent groups in Chad, Mahamat Nouri, was detained on Monday morning in France for having allegedly committed crimes against humanity and war crimes in neighboring Sudan, Alwihda Info news portal reported, citing Nouri's family

A family source said that the rebel leader was suspected of having committed the crimes as part of his insurgent activities from 2004-2005 in Sudan, where he founded the Union of Forces for Democracy and Development (UFDD) rebel group, the news portal reported.

French police also detained two other suspects in a case that had been launched in 2017 into crimes against humanity, allegedly committed in the two neighboring African countries in 2005-2010, the news portal reported, citing the Paris prosecutor's office.

The UFDD was established back in 2006, when Nouri joined armed opposition against Chadian President Adriss Deby, and entered a civil war in Chad, which lasted from 2005-2010.

Before his insurgency, Nouri occupied a number of senior posts in the Chadian government, including those of the defense minister and the interior minister.