Chilean Air Force Plane With 38 People On Board Disappears From Radars - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:10 AM

Chilean Air Force Plane With 38 People on Board Disappears From Radars - Statement

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The Chilean Air Force has lost contact with one of its planes that was heading to an Antarctic air base with 38 people on board, the Air Force said in a statement.

"The Chilean Air Force reports that this afternoon a C-130 Hercules aircraft of the Aviation Group #10 took off at 04:55 p.

m. and lost radio contact at 06:13 p.m [21:13 GMT]," the Monday release says.

According to the statement, the aircraft was headed towards the President Eduardo Frei Montalva Antarctica Air Base.

There were 38 people on board the aircraft - 17 crew members and 21 passengers.

