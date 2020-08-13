China Already Resumed Passenger Air Traffic With 50 Countries, Regions - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) China has already restored the passenger air traffic with 50 countries and regions as the epidemiological situation is improving across the world, Deputy Director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Wu Shijie said on Thursday.

"As of August 12, the Chinese civil aviation is maintaining regular passenger air traffic with 50 countries and regions," Wu said.

He added that 93 airlines - 19 Chinese and 74 foreign ones - were carrying out 210 return flights along 187 regular routes every week.

The global air traffic was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced by the World Health Organization on March 11. The Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be the epicenter of the pandemic.