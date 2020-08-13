UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Already Resumed Passenger Air Traffic With 50 Countries, Regions - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

China Already Resumed Passenger Air Traffic With 50 Countries, Regions - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) China has already restored the passenger air traffic with 50 countries and regions as the epidemiological situation is improving across the world, Deputy Director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China Wu Shijie said on Thursday.

"As of August 12, the Chinese civil aviation is maintaining regular passenger air traffic with 50 countries and regions," Wu said.

He added that 93 airlines - 19 Chinese and 74 foreign ones - were carrying out 210 return flights along 187 regular routes every week.

The global air traffic was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, announced by the World Health Organization on March 11. The Chinese city of Wuhan is believed to be the epicenter of the pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Traffic Wuhan March August

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

8 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

9 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

9 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

10 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.