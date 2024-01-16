Open Menu

China Applauds Pakistan, Other Countries For Reaffirming Firm Support To One China Principle

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 10:42 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) China on Tuesday applauded and appreciated Pakistan and other countries for their support to the One China principle, respect China’s territorial integrity and oppose interference in China’s internal affairs.

“We applaud and appreciate the just position of these countries and organizations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that since January 13, countries and international organizations had been openly reaffirming their commitment to the One China principle, firm support for China’s effort of upholding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, opposition to any form of Taiwan independence and support for China’s reunification.

"Apart from what has been mentioned yesterday, a large number of countries, including Pakistan, the Maldives, Myanmar, Iran, Syria, Tunisia, Palestine, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Central Africa, Niger, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Lesotho, Somalia, Djibouti, Mali, Vanuatu Tonga, Dominica, Nicaragua and Bolivia, as well as the African Union also clearly stated their support for the One China principle and opposition to Taiwan independence.

“We applaud and appreciate the just position of these countries and organizations,” she added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was convinced that the international community would continue, in accordance with the One China principle, to support the Chinese people’s just cause of opposing Taiwan independence, separatist activities and striving to achieve national reunification.

APP/asg

