China-Caribbean development center inaugurated in Jinan

JINAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) The China-Caribbean Development Center was inaugurated in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, on Wednesday, which is expected to strengthen China's cooperation with the Caribbean countries.

Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Shandong provincial government, ambassadors from Guyana, Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago, as well as the Surinamese Charge d'Affaires attended the inauguration ceremony and the Conference on China-Caribbean Development both online and offline.

Three cooperation projects between China and Caribbean nations were also announced, which include the donation of anti-pandemic materials to the relevant countries, collaboration with Guyana on marine fisheries training, and the launch of an international information exchange platform to share successful cases of common development with people in the Caribbean region.

Anyin Choo, Guyana's ambassador to China, said China is a partner of the Caribbean countries, and that as an important platform, the center should continue to promote the development of relations between China and the Caribbean countries and bring the people of the two sides closer.

