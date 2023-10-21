Open Menu

China, Central Asia Gear Up For Upgraded Cooperation Riding On BRI Boons: Experts

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

China, Central Asia gear up for upgraded cooperation riding on BRI boons: Experts

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) China and the five Central Asian countries are expected to yield more upgraded economic cooperation projects marked by a green, digital economy in the next ten years, experts said, following the tangible results that have been delivered from opportunities released by the just-concluded third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF), which marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and ushered in what Chinese President Xi Jinping called another "golden decade" of BRI cooperation.

The comment came after an official announcement by the Foreign Ministry that Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic from October 24 to 27, at the invitation of Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Zhou Rong, a senior research fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Saturday that Li's visit could well reflect the vital importance that China attached to its friendly neighbour.

"It is believed that Li will well implement the consensus previously reached and offer China's efforts conducive to maintaining the region's stability, security and prosperity," Zhou said.

The economic cooperation between China and the five Central Asian countries have been on a rapid upgrading track over recent years, shifting from traditional areas such as infrastructure, transport and energy toward green and digital economy and other newly-emerging industries.

China and the five Central Asian countries launched an action plan for green technology development on Wednesday to promote cooperation on green technology in ecology, agriculture and biodiversity, in a bid to address the region's massive challenges such as climate change, ecological degradation and environmental crises. It was kicked off during a high-level forum on green development held simultaneously with the third BRF in Beijing.

"A continuously upgrading cooperation model is being forged riding on the boons of BRI, and more small yet beautiful projects are expected to land in Central Asia in the next decade under the initiative," Zhou added.

Traditional trade is also burgeoning between China and Central Asia. Last year, China's imports of agricultural, energy and mineral products from the five Central Asian countries jumped over 50 per cent from a year earlier, while exports of mechanical and electronic products to them increased by 42 per cent.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Exports China Agriculture Visit Road Beijing Bishkek Kyrgyzstan October Shanghai Cooperation Organization Gold From Government Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

6 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

2 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

3 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

3 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

4 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

4 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World