Open Menu

China Expects 270 Million Daily Trips During Upcoming Labor Day Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

China expects 270 million daily trips during upcoming Labor Day holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An average of 270 million trips through both private and public modes of transportation are anticipated during the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday, which begins on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport has predicted.

In a press conference on Monday, the ministry said that the intensity of mobility would surpass the levels seen in the corresponding periods in 2023 and pre-COVID 2019.

Guo Sheng, a ministry official, explained that people driving private vehicles will constitute more than 80 percent of the mobility during the holiday.

Meanwhile, the nation's highways are expected to record the passage of 63.5 million vehicles daily, approximately 1.8 times that of non-holiday periods, Guo said.

The official added that the nation's railways and civil aviation sector are also expected to record more passenger trips during the holiday compared to the same period in 2019.

During the five-day holiday, the nation's toll highways will also continue to waive tolls for passenger vehicles that seat no more than 7 people, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Vehicles Same 2019 Million

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

36 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

39 minutes ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

3 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From World