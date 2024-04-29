China expects 270 million daily trips during upcoming Labor Day holiday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) An average of 270 million trips through both private and public modes of transportation are anticipated during the upcoming five-day Labor Day holiday, which begins on Wednesday, the Ministry of Transport has predicted.

In a press conference on Monday, the ministry said that the intensity of mobility would surpass the levels seen in the corresponding periods in 2023 and pre-COVID 2019.

Guo Sheng, a ministry official, explained that people driving private vehicles will constitute more than 80 percent of the mobility during the holiday.

Meanwhile, the nation's highways are expected to record the passage of 63.5 million vehicles daily, approximately 1.8 times that of non-holiday periods, Guo said.

The official added that the nation's railways and civil aviation sector are also expected to record more passenger trips during the holiday compared to the same period in 2019.

During the five-day holiday, the nation's toll highways will also continue to waive tolls for passenger vehicles that seat no more than 7 people, according to the ministry.