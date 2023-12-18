China FM hails 'firm support' in meeting with N. Korean diplomat

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a North Korean official expressed firm support and trust in their nation's ties during a meeting on Monday, Beijing said.

"The traditional friendship between China and North Korea... is a valuable asset shared by both sides," Wang told Pak Myong Ho, the North Korean Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs who is leading a delegation to Beijing.

"In the face of the turbulent international situation, China and North Korea have always firmly supported and trusted each other, demonstrating the strategic significance of friendly bilateral cooperation," Wang added, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

North Korea on Monday extended its record-breaking number of weapons tests this year with the launch of an ICBM-class missile that has a potential range covering all of the United States, according to Japan's defence ministry.

The Chinese foreign ministry readout of the meeting in Beijing said both sides "exchanged views on issues of common concern" but did not give specific details of what was discussed.