SAPM Haroon eyes boost in agriculture with Belarus tractor deal

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, on Thursday chaired a meeting with representatives from private tractor investors to review the establishment of a 57–80 horsepower Belarus tractor assembly line in Pakistan.

The delegation includes the Margalla Heavy Industries Ltd., Heavy Industries Taxila, and Green Corporate Initiatives, said a news release.

“An agreement with Belarus on tractors will significantly boost agriculture and increase farmers’ productivity,” the SAPM said.

He further said that investment would be ensured for setting up a local CKD (Completely Knocked Down) plant for high-horsepower tractors.

According to sources, there exists a market potential of 2,800 tractor units over the next five years.

“Some investors have already shown deep interest in Belarus tractors, and more should step forward to invest in this opportunity,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the business-to-business (B2B) relationship between Pakistan and Belarus in tractor assembly would prove to be a game-changer.