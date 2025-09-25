Ahsan To Represent Pakistan At 14th CPEC JCC Meeting On Friday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan at the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) here on Friday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan at the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) here on Friday.
Highlighting the significance of the forum, the minister in a statement said that the JCC is the highest decision-making body of CPEC, where progress on ongoing projects would be reviewed and new areas of cooperation will be added to the agenda.
Ahsan Iqbal described the 14th JCC as a historic turning point, serving as the launch platform for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.
He said that this meeting would mark the formal beginning of the next stage of CPEC, transforming it into a true People’s Corridor of Prosperity.
He emphasized that CPEC 2.0 is not just an infrastructure program but a people centric initiative for inclusive growth and global competitiveness.
The minister added that the Phase II aims to strengthen the “software” of Pakistan’s economy by empowering its people, who are greatest strengthen of the country.
This phase, he said, would be centered on youth, skills, and innovation. "People will play leading role, while exports will serve as the driving engine of the economy," he added.
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are entering the next stage of their historic partnership, which stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity for the entire region.
