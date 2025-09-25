Open Menu

Ahsan To Represent Pakistan At 14th CPEC JCC Meeting On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan at the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) here on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal would represent Pakistan at the 14th meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) here on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the forum, the minister in a statement said that the JCC is the highest decision-making body of CPEC, where progress on ongoing projects would be reviewed and new areas of cooperation will be added to the agenda.

Ahsan Iqbal described the 14th JCC as a historic turning point, serving as the launch platform for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

He said that this meeting would mark the formal beginning of the next stage of CPEC, transforming it into a true People’s Corridor of Prosperity.

He emphasized that CPEC 2.0 is not just an infrastructure program but a people centric initiative for inclusive growth and global competitiveness.

The minister added that the Phase II aims to strengthen the “software” of Pakistan’s economy by empowering its people, who are greatest strengthen of the country.

This phase, he said, would be centered on youth, skills, and innovation. "People will play leading role, while exports will serve as the driving engine of the economy," he added.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that Pakistan and China are entering the next stage of their historic partnership, which stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity for the entire region.

Recent Stories

Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

4 minutes ago
 251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

4 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

4 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

4 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

4 minutes ago
 LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allotte ..

LDA City distributes 6,500 plot letters to allottees of 4 blocks

9 minutes ago
DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio camp ..

DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

9 minutes ago
 Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

Urdu book 'Zindagi' by Khurram Asghar launched

9 minutes ago
 IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant pos ..

IHC directs Deputy Commissioner to fill vacant posts at Patwar Circle

9 minutes ago
 Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeti ..

Ahsan to represent Pakistan at 14th CPEC JCC meeting on Friday

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs ..

Crackdown on unlicensed clinics, counterfeit drugs soon

6 minutes ago
 Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

Most-wanted bandit killed near Jahanian

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World