China holds spy trial of Australian writer behind closed doors

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The trial of an Australian academic detained for more than two years in China on espionage charges began behind closed doors on Thursday, with Canberra voicing deep concerns over a lack of transparency after its ambassador was denied access.

Beijing has defended holding the trial of Yang Jun in secret, and criticised Australia for "interference" at a time of deteriorating relations between the two nations.

The case was held behind closed doors in Beijing with a heavy security presence outside the courthouse.

Chinese-born Yang, 56, who also goes by the pen name of Yang Hengjun, is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday voiced deep concerns about China's handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.

"We have not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him," Payne told ABC radio, adding she had hoped the trial would be "transparent" with consular officials granted access.

But Australian ambassador Graham Fletcher was turned away from the courtroom when he arrived on Thursday.

"This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying," Fletcher told media outside the courtroom afterwards.

"We've long had concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and therefore conclude it to be an instance of arbitrary detention." China's foreign ministry said later that the trial had started but would be held in secret.

"Australian citizen Yang Jun's case involves state secrets, and is not held in open court in accordance with the law, with no arrangements for observers to sit-in. This is entirely lawful and reasonable," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

He said the verdict would be given at "a later date."