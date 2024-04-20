China Issues Orange Alert For Rainstorms
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for rainstorms on Saturday as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.
From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China and Chongqing, the center said.
Some regions are expected to encounter hourly precipitation of over 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the meteorological center.
Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.
China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.
