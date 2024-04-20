Open Menu

China Issues Orange Alert For Rainstorms

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China issues orange alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) China's National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for rainstorms on Saturday as heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of the country.

From Saturday morning to Sunday morning, heavy rains and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Guizhou, regions south of the Yangtze River, south China and Chongqing, the center said.

Some regions are expected to encounter hourly precipitation of over 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, according to the meteorological center.

Local governments have been urged to make proper preparations and fulfill their responsibilities accordingly.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Chongqing Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

13 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

13 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

13 hours ago
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

13 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

13 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

13 hours ago
 Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Ga ..

Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza

13 hours ago
 French teen dies from heart failure after knife at ..

French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school

13 hours ago

More Stories From World