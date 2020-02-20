UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches 4 New Technology Experiment Satellites

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

China launches 4 new technology experiment satellites

China sent four new technology experiment satellites into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursda

XICHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :China sent four new technology experiment satellites into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Thursday.

The satellites, launched by a Long March-2D carrier rocket at 5:07 a.m.

(Beijing Time), will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment.

The carrier rocket and two of the satellites were developed by the Shanghai academy of Spaceflight Technology, the other two satellites were respectively developed by the Harbin Institute of Technology and the DFH Satellite Co. Ltd.

Thursday's launch was the 326th mission of the Long March rocket series.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Xichang Harbin Beijing Shanghai From Satellites

Recent Stories

PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect

9 minutes ago

AC inspects anti polio vaccination campaign

3 minutes ago

China objects to Indian Home Minister's visit to A ..

3 minutes ago

Virus fears weigh on Asian markets

20 minutes ago

PTA establishes SCS to facilitate telecom consumer ..

10 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.