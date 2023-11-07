China renews alert for blizzards

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) China's National Meteorological Center renewed an orange alert for snowstorms on Monday evening, warning that blizzards are expected to hit parts of northeastern provinces.

From 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday, snowstorms will lash parts of Jilin and Heilongjiang, the center said.

Some parts of Heilongjiang may experience heavy blizzards, which could lead to snow depths exceeding 12 centimeters in some places, according to the center.

The center has called on local governments to prepare for blizzards.

China has a four-tier warning system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.