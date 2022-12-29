UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Joint Naval Drills Show High Level Of Coordination - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

China-Russia Joint Naval Drills Show High Level of Coordination - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction 2022" have shown a high level of coordination between the naval forces of the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"(The exercises) fully demonstrated the level of mutual trust and a high degree of tactical interaction between countries, further deepened the comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership between countries," Tan told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the exercises also showed a high level of coordination between the naval forces of the two countries.

"Russia and China have formed a whole set of mechanisms and methods for coordination, communication and organization of joint exercises over the 10 years of conducting drills," Tan said.

He added that the sides conducted a series of exercises to ensure free and safe traffic on strategic maritime routes, demonstrating that the countries have "strengthened the resolve and ability to jointly counter threats to maritime security, as well as ensure peace and stability in the world and the region.

"

The spokesman emphasized that the exercises were held in difficult weather conditions, but the warships managed to withstand strong winds and rough seas, overcoming all difficulties in close cooperation with each other.

The Naval Interaction 2022 exercises were held in the East China Sea from December 21-27. The Russian side was represented by the Varyag missile cruiser, which is the flagship of its Pacific Fleet, as well as the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and Project 20380 corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershennyy. The Chinese navy was represented by the destroyers Jinan and Baotou, the frigates Binzhou and Yancheng, as well as by a complex supply ship, and a diesel submarine.

Related Topics

Weather World Russia China Traffic Yancheng Jinan Baotou December All From

Recent Stories

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidenc ..

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidence Law in civil and commercial ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced techn ..

UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic ap ..

22 minutes ago
 "Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

2 hours ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.