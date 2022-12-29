China-Russia Joint Naval Drills Show High Level of Coordination - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The joint Russia-China exercises dubbed "Naval Interaction 2022" have shown a high level of coordination between the naval forces of the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

"(The exercises) fully demonstrated the level of mutual trust and a high degree of tactical interaction between countries, further deepened the comprehensive strategic cooperation and partnership between countries," Tan told a briefing.

The spokesman noted that the exercises also showed a high level of coordination between the naval forces of the two countries.

"Russia and China have formed a whole set of mechanisms and methods for coordination, communication and organization of joint exercises over the 10 years of conducting drills," Tan said.

He added that the sides conducted a series of exercises to ensure free and safe traffic on strategic maritime routes, demonstrating that the countries have "strengthened the resolve and ability to jointly counter threats to maritime security, as well as ensure peace and stability in the world and the region.

The spokesman emphasized that the exercises were held in difficult weather conditions, but the warships managed to withstand strong winds and rough seas, overcoming all difficulties in close cooperation with each other.

The Naval Interaction 2022 exercises were held in the East China Sea from December 21-27. The Russian side was represented by the Varyag missile cruiser, which is the flagship of its Pacific Fleet, as well as the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and Project 20380 corvettes Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershennyy. The Chinese navy was represented by the destroyers Jinan and Baotou, the frigates Binzhou and Yancheng, as well as by a complex supply ship, and a diesel submarine.