China, Russia Sharing Common Responsibility for Maintaining Global Peace - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, have a common responsibility for maintaining global peace, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Zhang, in September, Russia and China took part in the Vostok 2022 military drills in accordance with the annual plan for defense cooperation. After that, the ships of the Chinese navy and the Russian navy made the second joint patrol in the Western Pacific.

"As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia have a common responsibility for maintaining world peace. Successful joint maritime patrols help strengthen strategic trust between China and Russia, stimulate the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between them, and contribute to maintaining stability and security in the region," the ambassador said.

Joint patrols are aimed at deepening practical friendly cooperation between the Chinese navy and the Russian navy, increasing the level of interaction between the military, and strengthening the ability to jointly counter threats to maritime security, Zhang added.

These actions are included in the annual plan of Chinese-Russian defense cooperation and are not directed against third countries, he added.