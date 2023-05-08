UrduPoint.com

China-Russia Trade Ties Open, Fair, Not Targeting Third States - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The trade relations between Russia and China are open and fair and do not target any third countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, referring to possible EU sanctions against Chinese firms.

On Sunday, media reported that the European Union might for the first time impose sanctions against Chinese companies, which were allegedly selling military equipment to Russia amid Moscow's ongoing special operation in Ukraine.

"Trade and economic relations between Russia and China are fair and transparent, they are not targeting third countries and are not subject to a third-party interference and coercion," Wang told a briefing.

The spokesman added that in case the bloc applies sanctions against the Chinese entities, the move could "seriously violate trust and cooperation with China, exacerbate division and confrontation in the world."

