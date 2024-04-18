China Sees 141 Mln Cross-border Travels In Q1
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) China's National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced Thursday that border ports had processed over 141 million inbound and outbound trips in the first quarter this year.
This marks an increase of over 117 percent from the same period of last year, the administration said in a statement.
Among the cross-border trips, over 69.
54 million were made by Chinese mainland residents and more than 59.11 million were made by residents from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the statement said.
It added that the number also included over 13 million trips made by foreign nationals, a 305 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.
Moreover, the NIA has handled 7.35 million cross-border trips made by transport vehicles, including planes, trains, ships, and motor vehicles.
Recent Stories
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
More Stories From World
-
SEU participates in international exhibition of inventions of Geneva23 minutes ago
-
China tests new freight train with heaviest load capacity43 minutes ago
-
Swiss ballet group stages classics in Beijing43 minutes ago
-
Turkish scientists study receive offers, including US, Canada, to maintain research, development stu ..53 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists develop new material for seawater desalination53 minutes ago
-
China issues orange alert for rainstorms1 hour ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang1 hour ago
-
New Godzilla x Kong film continues to lead Chinese box office1 hour ago
-
42 Neolithic sites found in NE China1 hour ago
-
Scottish independence supporters seek to inject life into faltering campaign1 hour ago
-
Georgia's youth dominates pro-Europe street protests2 hours ago
-
Polyester staple fiber factory operational in Xinjiang2 hours ago