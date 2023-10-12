Open Menu

China Starts Building New Telescope For Lunar, Deep-space Missions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) -- China on Thursday started the construction of a 40-meter-aperture radio telescope in the Changbai Mountain area, in the northeastern province of Jilin, to support future lunar and deep-space probe missions.

Developed by the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory under the Chinese academy of Sciences, the optical instrument is designed to be a large, fully movable, high-precision multipurpose radio telescope.

Scientists believe the Changbai Mountain area is an ideal site for telescope observation due to its clear skies and dry climate.

Upon completion, the new telescope will form a network with five others nationwide and one data processing center in Shanghai, increasing the country's observation capacity and better serving its deep-space explorations.

The science facility will also enhance China's radio astronomy research and promote more innovative achievements in various cutting-edge fields, including supermassive black holes and galactic dynamics.

