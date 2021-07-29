UrduPoint.com
China Unlikely To Send Troops To Afghanistan After US Forces Withdrawal - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

China Unlikely to Send Troops to Afghanistan After US Forces Withdrawal - Russian Diplomat

Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, expressed the belief on Thursday that China will not deploy troops to Afghanistan after the US forces withdrawal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, expressed the belief on Thursday that China will not deploy troops to Afghanistan after the US forces withdrawal.

"I do not share this opinion," Kabulov said at a briefing, asked if China could "replace" the United States in Afghanistan.

"Anyway, there is no reason to say this citing the government of the People's Republic of China," Kabulov added.

